Rihanna reveals the body part she likes to show off most

Rihanna recently welcomed a baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky and has since opened up about how it’s changed her relationship with her body.

Speaking with InStyle, the singer was asked to reveal what body part she enjoys showing off the most — and if her answer this year differs from what she said in the past.

“Oh yeah, girl, it changed. I guarantee you it changed. I had a baby! Let’s be real,” Rihanna joked. “Now it’s my booty — because I got one.”

The publication noted they asked Rihanna the same question a decade ago and, as it turns out, she gave the exact same answer.

The singer was also asked if she had anything to tease about her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Although she remained coy, she may have provided some clues.

She revealed designer Adam Selman ﻿might be taking charge of the looks she’ll sport that night. “He just might, he just might! We actually haven’t gotten there yet, but Adam has been designing my performance looks forever,” she teased.

Selman serves as the new executive design director of Savage x Fenty and is assisting in the upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

As for what fans can expect with the new offering, said Rihanna, “Oh, this show is obnoxious … This one takes the cake. THIS is going to be the show to beat.”

The show will stream November 9 exclusively on Prime Video.

