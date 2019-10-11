Rihanna responds to questions about babies, wedding gowns & new album: "I look forward to all the rumors"

Ethan James Green/VogueIf Rihanna was actually pregnant every time she's been reported to be pregnant, she'd have 20 kids by now. And in a new video interview with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, done in conjunction with Rihanna's new cover for the magazine, the singer knows what she's getting herself into by addressing the topic.

In the video, Wintour asks, "Rihanna, do you hope to have a baby soon?"

Rihanna stammers, and then laughs, "I don’t think about stuff like that!" She stammers some more, waves her hands around helplessly and then says, smirking, "God’s plan...but I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview."

Wintour goes on to ask Rihanna who would design her wedding gown if she were to get married, to which Rihanna replies, "It would probably be a collaboration between myself and Galliano."

And finally, Wintour asks Rihanna when her new album is coming out.

"Pending," Rihanna says, looking uncomfortable. She then covers her face with her hands and says, "Hiding from the Navy!"

The Navy, of course, refers to Rihanna's fans, who never stop pestering her about when she's going to release the follow-up to 2016's Anti.





