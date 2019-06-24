Rihanna responds to President Trump's immigration polices in the most "bad gal" way possible

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoRihanna is making her stance on President Donald Trump's immigration polices loud and clear.

The global star's latest political statement comes by way of an Instagram post, aimed directly at the president.

Saturday night, Rih shared a photo of herself posing alongside her diverse girl gang as she celebrated the launch of the newest Fenty collection. In the photo, the self-proclaimed "bad gal" is seen holding up a standout piece from the line: a t-shirt that says, in large letters, "IMMIGRANT."

"Hey @realdonaldtrump," the singer and beauty mogul captioned the post, along with a waving hand emoji.

Rihanna’s timely message arrived shortly after Trump announced via Twitter that he would delay the ICE deportation raids for two weeks, so that Democrats and Republicans could "work out a solution" regarding the enforcement of his administration’s immigration policy.

The deportations were originally set to begin this weekend and would affect at least 2,000 migrant families, according to ABC News.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Rih explained how she is "prideful" of being an immigrant and noted that the world tends to forget she came from the same "humble beginnings" as most people who migrate to the U.S.

"Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I’m an immigrant. I think people forget that a lot of times. I think they see Rihanna the brand," the singer told the outlet.

"But I think it’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me," she continued. "A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt.”

