Rihanna reminisces of being crowned National Hero in Barbados: “I will forever cherish these memories”

RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Rihanna was declared a National Hero last November, and on Friday, she shared a collection of photos and video taken at the ceremony.

“My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados,” Rihanna expressed on Instagram. “What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!”

She continued, “I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!”

Among the photos are ones of Rihanna being honored at the Pride of Nationhood ceremony and being awarded a medal. She also included a snippet of Prime Minister Mia Mottley‘s speech, where she told the singer, “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions” — a reference to Rihanna’s 2012 hit, “Diamonds.”

Rihanna is the 11th person, but only the second woman in Barbados’ history, to receive the honor of National Hero. The award allows her to use the designation “Right Honorable” in front of her name.

She thanked the country’s leadership for “trusting me with this honor!”

