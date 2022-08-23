Rihanna parts ways with Hollywood Hills home for $6.6 million

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rihanna has finally handed over the keys to her Hollywood Hills home for a cushy $6.6 million payout, Architectural Digest reports.

The “Umbrella” singer bought the Mediterranean-style property in 2017. A year later, she listed it for little under $7.5 million. Since then, the property was taken off and put back on the market until she finally found a buyer.

During that period of flux, Rihanna tried renting out the abode for $35,000 a month. She then tried selling the home again in September 2021 and asked for $7.8 million.

Rihanna is taking a direct hit to the wallet after parting ways with her home for $6.6 million because she paid $250,000 more for it back in 2017.

So, what does this property offer? The new owner gets to enjoy 7,130 square feet of space overlooking the Sunset Strip. The six-bedroom home also comes with a home theater, billiards room, a guest house, two-car garage and an infinity pool with accompanying spa.

