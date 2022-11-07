Rihanna on how motherhood made her say yes to the Super Bowl

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna says becoming a mom gave her the extra boost of confidence she needed to be able to tackle the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a new interview with Extra, the singer says that having her son is one of the things that pushed her to say yes to the high-profile gig.

“I feel like it was now or never, really,” she says. “There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.”

She continues, “I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage.”

As for what motherhood has been like, Rihanna, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, says, “It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

Rihanna will take the Super Bowl halftime show stage on February 12, 2023. Before that, she’s got her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which debuts November 9 on Amazon.

