Rihanna now has most-watched Super Bowl halftime show

Nielsen’s update on the viewership numbers for Super Bowl LVII have revealed another accomplishment for Rihanna. As USA Today reports, the singer’s halftime performance garnered 121 million views, making it the most-watched in Super Bowl history.

Rih’s halftime show included live renditions of hits “Work,” “Pour It Up” and “Wild Thoughts,” some marketing for her Fenty Beauty brand and, of course, the subtle announcement of her second pregnancy.

The performance took place amid the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, which in itself had 115.1 million views.

Nielsen previously reported the game garnered 113.06 million viewers. They attribute the error to an external encoding issue and a firmware upgrade.

“There were two separate issues, each of them accounting for an additional one million viewers,” Mike Mulvihill, Fox Sports executive vice president and head of strategy and analytics, explained to Variety.

