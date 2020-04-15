Rihanna & JAY-Z's charities award an additional $6 million in grants for COVID-19 relief and response

Dennis LeupoldIn a recent Instagram Live session, Rihanna warned fans not to ask her about her album because she was too busy "trying to save the world." Well, now we know exactly how she's helping to do that.

As previously reported, Rihanna's charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation has donated millions in grants to support COVID-19 relief and response efforts, especially among the most vulnerable populations in the U.S., Caribbean and Africa. Her charity has also teamed with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and with JAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation to announce millions of dollars more. Now, the Clara Lionel Foundation, Dorsey and the Shawn Carter Foundation have announced more than $6 million in additional grants.

In the U.S., grants will go to a wide variety of charities helping marginalized populations, including three New Orleans charities -- Covenant House New Orleans, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana and Total Community Action -- which will provide shelter, food, clothing, counseling, medicine and rent relief.

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City will receive money to support domestic violence survivors; as will Give Directly, which allows cash transfers to low-income families. The Hispanic Federation will receive funds to support health clinics in Puerto Rico.

Worldwide, grants are awarded to Doctors Without Borders and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, as well as Team Humanity, to help refugees in Greece, and Direct Relief, which provides COVID-19 testing in the Caribbean.

Rihanna founded the CLF in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. It supports and funds education and emergency response and preparedness programs around the world.

