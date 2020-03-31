Rihanna is "aggressively working on new music"; predicts in 10 years, she'll have "three or four kids"

Steven Klein

Steven KleinRihanna's fans have waited so long for a new album that it's become an online joke, but according to the woman herself, her music career is still a going concern -- even if she refuses to give the smallest detail about it.

As part of British Vogue's May cover story, Rihanna says she "can’t say when I’m going to drop” [my album], but adds, "I am very aggressively working on music."

Asked to describe the project, Rihanna says, "I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

Asked if that means the new album won't be, as reported, a reggae album, she laughs, "Oh no, that is happening." However, she continues, "I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

The singer, who reportedly broke up with her long-term boyfriend Hassam Jameel, is also thinking about making babies. Asked where she sees herself in 10 years -- she'll be 42 then -- she says, "I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

She says she plans to have children even if she doesn't have a partner. "Hell, yeah. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives," she says.

"But the only thing that matters is happiness," she adds. "That’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna's issue of British Vogue is out April 3.

