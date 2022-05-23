Rihanna is a “fantastic” mom, “in awe” of her baby, source tells ‘People’

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are enjoying their roles as new parents to their baby boy, a source close to the couple tells People.

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the source dishes. “She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.”

According to the source, Rihanna “barely leaves [the baby’s] side,” adding, “She is a fantastic mom … She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.” The fashion icon and singer “very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby” and “doesn’t seem rushed to get back to work.”

Rih and Rocky announced in January that they were expecting their first child by debuting her growing baby bump in a series of photographs. She then proceeded to take maternity fashion to a whole new level, covering Vogue in a skin-tight bodysuit and showing off her belly at red carpet events.

