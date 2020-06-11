Rihanna heading back to the US for a summer in the Hamptons

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BETRihanna's been mostly living in London for the past few years, but this summer, you can catch her back in the U.S. -- specifically, in New York's ritzy Hamptons.

The New York Post reports that the "Work" singer has leased a waterfront house in the hamlet of North Sea from mid-July to mid-August. That one month will set her back $415,000 -- plus a $1 million security deposit, claims the Post.

For that money, Rih will enjoy five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, two acres of property, a pool, an 85-foot private dock, a boat, and Jet Skis. Her broker, Dylan Eckardt, says the home "checks every box" for the Fenty mogul.

In addition, The New York Post claims that Eckardt is showing Rihanna a home in Malibu, which would cost $26.5 million to buy, and "hundreds of thousands of dollars" per month to rent.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.