Rihanna goes "Day Drinking" with Seth Meyers on 'Late Night'

Jon Pack/NBCRihanna made an surprise appearance on Thursday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, for a segment called "Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking."

The segment, recorded on Wednesday, featured Rihanna and Meyers -- surprise -- day drinking at a New York City bar, where he and his confessed celeb crush spent the day getting tanked.

The marathon drinking session began with Seth making drinks inspired by Rihanna's big songs. For instance, there was "Under My Rum-brella," "Diamonds in the Rye," "We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place" -- Veuve French champagne garnished with a Hostess Twinkie -- and "B**** Better Have My Bunny," which was served in a hollow chocolate Easter bunny.

Seth then challenged Rihanna to a drinking game in which he held up pictures of the fashion icon's memorable outfits, and she had to recall when she wore them. If she guessed correctly, Seth had to do a shot; if not, RiRi had to drink. To Seth's amazement, Rihanna correctly identified two of three photos, one of which she wore to a dentist appointment.

Then the two -- clearly drunk by now -- took turns playing bartender and giving each other advice, which included Rihanna giving Meyers a NSFW suggestion for how, as Meyers put it, he could "blow my wife away with a romantic evening out."

"You said it," she answered, which prompted a long pause and then laughter.

The day ended with Rihanna and Meyers performing a drunken duet of her 2016 hit, "Work."

