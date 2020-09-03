Rihanna documentary finally coming to Amazon next summer, says director

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Late last year, there were reports that Amazon had paid $25 million for a documentary about Rihanna directed by Peter Berg, who was also behind the camera for the singer’s 2012 film, Battleship. Now, we’ve got an idea of when we’ll finally be able to see the thing.

Berg tells Collider, “The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now. Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

Berg says the project took so long because Rihanna is always branching out “into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with.”

As he explains, “Every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skin care line.”

“She’s firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she’s having so much success in business and she’s such an entrepreneur that we’re letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer,” Berg adds.

In December, The Hollywood Reporter described the film as an “unfiltered” look at Rihanna’s life via “unparalleled access” to the star.

Since singers usually try to time big projects like documentaries to coincide with the release of whatever it is they most want to promote, does that mean that we’ll be getting Rihanna’s next album in summer 2021? We’ll just have to wait and see…just like we’ve been doing since 2016.

By Andrea Dresdale

