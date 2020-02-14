Rihanna confirms she's back in the studio and working on new music

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Lou RoccoFans have been waiting patiently for Rihanna's long-awaited ninth studio album. Now, it seems the four-year wait is finally over.

The wait for her new album, dubbed R9, has been so protracted that it's become a meme that even Rihanna herself jokes about.

After failing to fulfill her promise of releasing new music in 2019, the "We Found Love" singer confirmed on Thursday that she really is working on new music and even posted photographic evidence for her fans.

On her Instagram stories, Ri posted a snap from the studio with the triumphant caption, "gang. back in da STU."

She also confirmed that someone else was there helping her out with her new music. Turns out, she's collaborating with The Neptunes, the hip hop duo featuring Pharrell Williams.

She and Pharrell previously joined forces for 2017's "Lemon," which was a song by N.E.R.D. -- his other group.

As previously reported, Rihanna spoke to The Cut about her upcoming plans for Valentine's Day, which revolved around making new music. While not addressing the rumors a budding romance with rapper A$AP Rocky, she did say she was spending the holiday with Pharrell for some one on one time in the studio.

The last time Rihanna released new music was in January 2016 with Anti. Since then, her music career was placed on the back burner due to her expanding Fenty fashion and cosmetics empire.

