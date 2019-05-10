Rihanna confirms new luxury line in partnership with LVMH: "This is proof that nothing is impossible"

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoAfter much speculation, Rihanna has confirmed that she's inked an historic deal with the world's largest luxury group, LVMH, to create the latest extension of her Fenty brand: a luxury clothing line.

Friday, the global star took to social media to share the news of the partnership with fans. As previously reported, the French conglomerate, which is at the helm of Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton, has been in negotiations with Rih since January.

"Big day for the culture," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH."

Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH.

She added, "This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory be to God."

According to a press release, the new venture is technically a Paris-based fashion house called Fenty. The brand is set to include read-to-wear apparel, shoes and accessories. Rih also revealed its new logo, in addition to its launch date, which is slated for spring 2019.

The budding mogul's new venture makes her the first woman to create an original brand with LVMH, as well as the first black woman in over 30 years to oversee a fashion house under the Paris-based company, according to The New York Times.

