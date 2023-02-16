Rihanna blasts mommy-shamers after calling her son “fine”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna refused to entertain the strangers criticizing her parenting or the words she used to describe her child.

Rihanna defended herself against some online critics who took issue with her calling her son “fine” in a social media post. The singer had shared a carousel of photos from her glamorous﻿ British Vogue﻿ shoot and captioned it, “my son so fine! Idc idc idc!”

While Rihanna’s famous friends seemed to agree with her, some slammed her word choice — and those naysayers wound up getting a piece of her mind.

“Who calls a baby fine,” one follower commented, to which Rih responded, “his mother!!!” Another fan opined, “Fine!? more like cute, adorable.. he’s not a grown man.. lol.” The singer fired back, “you just keep your lol cougar paws away from him and we good!”

Some of Rihanna’s oldest fans say these clap backs are reminding them of how she used to savagely roast Twitter trolls back in the day.

Meanwhile, other fans are glomming onto another admission in Rihanna’s caption. The singer wrote, “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

Rihanna famously revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show. According to reports, she went to extreme lengths to ensure her announcement remained a surprise.

