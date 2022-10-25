Rihanna announces all-star lineup for ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

The all-star lineup for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show has finally been released.

The highly anticipated fashion event promises to dazzle with major celebrity performances and appearances. Rihanna dropped a teaser for the show on Instagram, where she announced that global music stars Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell will be performing.

Additionally, the show will feature special appearances from celebrities like Bella Poarch, Taraji P. Henson, model and actress Cara Delevingne, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Simu Liu and Winston Duke.

According to the official press release, the show will blend “Emmy Award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature” with a “star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks.”

Rihanna will serve as both executive producer and creative director for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, which streams Nov. 9 exclusively on Prime Video.

