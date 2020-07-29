Rihanna and Lizzo wish Megan Thee Stallion a speedy recovery by sending her flowers and candy

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM

As Megan Thee Stallion continues to heal after sustaining gunshot wounds to her feet, two powerful forces in the music industry have come to her aid.

Rihanna and Lizzo on Tuesday showed their support of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper by showering her with loads of candy and flowers.

Rihanna sent over a gorgeous bouquet of roses, peonies and other festive blooms on Tuesday — and capped off the massive bouquet with a heartfelt card.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg,” Rih warmly expressed in the note signed by her and the Fenty Corp gang. “Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way.”

Megan was delighted by the unexpected floral display and, to show her gratitude, heavily promoted Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line by showing off her own gorgeous white lace Fenty number. “Love y’all,” The 25-year-old wrote in the caption.

The “Captain Hook” rapper served as Rihanna’s brand partner for the brand’s summer campaign, #SAVAGEXTHEESTALLION.

Later on Tuesday, Meg was met with another surprise when Lizzo sent her life-sized bulldog plush, but instead of filling it with fluff, the “Juice” singer stuffed it full of Megan’s favorite sweets.

“I love you what the hell,” Megan gushed in her Instagram stories as she pawed through the mountain of candy, showing off an endless supply of lollipops and other delicious treats to help her through the recovery process.

She also hilariously showed off her pet’s hilarious reaction to that particular present, declaring that her French bulldog was very jealous of the candy-stuffed toy bulldog.

On Monday, Megan let fans know she was “alive and well after being hit in both feet during a July 12 shooting, after which Tory Lanez was arrested on felony weapons charges.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.