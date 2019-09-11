"Rihanna: 1, Victoria's Secret: 0": Rihanna says her Savage X Fenty fashion line "is where you feel safe"

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video The fashion show Rihanna staged last night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line is being seen by many insiders as her attempt to take on Victoria's Secret directly...and according to the publication The Business of Fashion, it's "Rihanna: 1, Victoria's Secret: 0."

The star-studded event, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, featured Rihanna and a troupe of dancers wearing the latest Savage X Fenty styles, all performing complex moves choreographed by Parris Goebel, who's known for her work on music videos like Justin Bieber’s "Sorry."

"I love how she makes everything sexy despite society's ideal of what sexy looks," Rihanna told The Business of Fashion about Goebel.

"I don't care about any skinny Victoria's Secret model when I look at Parris. I want to be that woman on the inside. I want to feel that confident, I want to feel that bombastic…that is the Savage brand."

Between performances by Halsey -- who debuted her new single "Graveyard" -- and Big Sean, Migos and DJ Khaled, models, actors and dancers including Normani, Laverne Cox, Gigi, and Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne showed off the new styles, which featured greens, reds, nudes, neutrals, and jewel tones.

"There are a lot of women out there who are feeling in the dark, invisible," says Rihanna. "[They feel], 'I can't try that on because I'm not made that like.' [But] This is where you feel safe, right here at Savage."

For her part, Halsey wrote afterwards on Instagram, "thank you @badgalriri for having me at the most amazing, inspiring show I have ever witnessed let alone been a part of." She added to the fans, "Y'all are NOT! READY!"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.