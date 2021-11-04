RIH-ISSUE: All of Rihanna’s albums re-pressed on colored vinyl, with exclusive merch

Sucuk & Bratwurst

While we still can’t buy Rihanna‘s new album, we can revisit her past glories via new, limited-edition reissues of her entire music catalog on vinyl.

Each of the albums, from her 2005 debut Music of the Sun through to 2016’s ANTI are now available for pre-order, and they’ll ship November 11. Each vinyl has been re-pressed in a unique color and comes in packaging curated by Rih herself, along with exclusive t-shirts and hoodies.

The album and apparel packages range in price from $100 to $140, with the most expensive being the package for 2009’s Rated R.

Rihanna wrote on Instagram, “cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon’ !!!”

You can buy all of them at Rihanna’s official online store.

