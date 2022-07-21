Ricky Martin speaks out after judge rejects nephew’s restraining order

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Ricky Martin broke his silence about his nephew’s troubling allegations now that a judge has sided with the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer.

Ricky addressed fans hours after a Puerto Rican court dismissed the restraining order his nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, filed against him.

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” he said in a video shared by TMZ. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.”

Sanchez accused Ricky of engaging in a seven-month relationship with him and, when filing for protection, claimed he “feared for his safety.” He claimed the singer began stalking him following the end of their alleged relationship.

“Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false,” the Grammy winner declared, “but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Ricky also had words for his nephew, saying, “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

The singer said he is going to focus on healing. “And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain, which is what I do best,” he declared.

Ricky ended his video message by thanking those who supported him.

