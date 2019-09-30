Ricky Martin and husband are expecting baby number four

iStock/egal

iStock/egalRicky Martin is expanding his family! The singer announced over the weekend that he and his husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child together.

He shared the happy news Saturday while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C.

"I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," Martin told the audience, after expressing his love for his husband and kids. "Alright! I love big families."

The couple currently share 11-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo, and eight-month-old daughter Lucia. They announced their marriage last year.

Ricky was being honored with the HRC National Visibility Award for his philanthropy and advocacy work for LGBTQ rights.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.