Ricky Martin accuses nephew of trying to “assassinate” his reputation, launches $20 million lawsuit

﻿Ricky Martin﻿ is suing his nephew for trying to “assassinate” his reputation. To recap, the 21-year-old had accused the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer of stalking and sexual abuse.

Ricky was exonerated in July when a Puerto Rican court dismissed Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin‘s request for a restraining order. Sanchez has since withdrawn his domestic abuse allegations against the singer.

Deadline reports Ricky is now suing Sanchez for $20 million and submitted an 8-page filing that laid out the harm his nephew caused.

“The reckless, malicious and culpable actions by Defendant Sanchez were motivated by the desire to expose Plaintiff to hatred and disdain from his fanbase, to threaten his business opportunities and to destroy his reputation,” the lawsuit states. “Such actions caused Plaintiff to have multimillion dollar-contracts and present and future artistic projects cancelled.”

The singer is calling his nephew “maladjusted” and claims Sanchez continues to threaten to “assassinate his reputation” unless “he is economically compensated.”

Ricky’s lawyers say the singer’s family no longer feels safe in Puerto Rico.

Earlier this year, Sanchez had accused Ricky of engaging in a seven-month relationship with him and, when filing for protection, said he “feared for his safety.” He claimed the singer began stalking him following the end of their alleged relationship.

Ricky denied the accusations and spoke out publicly after the restraining order was dismissed by a Puerto Rican court. “Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false,” he said in a video message, adding, “It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends.”

Sanchez has yet to respond to the new lawsuit.

