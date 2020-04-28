Report: Zayn Malik is expecting his first child with Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC ImagesLooks like Zayn Malik's on-again, off-again relationship with Gigi Hadid is most definitely "on": The two are expecting their first child together, claims TMZ.

"Family sources" tell TMZ that the model is 20 weeks along and both Zayn and Gigi's families are "very excited." Gigi recently celebrated her 25th birthday and Zayn was prominently featured in the photos she posted marking the occasion, indicating that he's staying with her family on their Pennsylvania farm.

The former One Direction member and the model first started dating in 2015. They broke up in 2018, and then were rumored to be back together numerous times. They reportedly resumed their romance this past December. They were seen together in January, and on February 14, Gigi referred to Zayn as her "valentine."

One Direction is reportedly planning something to mark their 10th anniversary, and the group's official account recently re-followed Zayn. It's not clear to what extent he'll be involved in the alleged reunion.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.