Report: Various safety violations caused Post Malone's 2018 emergency plane landing

Getty Images For DCP via ABC/Kevin Mazur/AMA201Last summer, Post Malone’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after two of its tires blew out during takeoff. Now, we finally know what caused the scary incident.

According to an FAA report obtained by the New York Post Wednesday, the pilots of the plane committed several safety violations, including exceeding weight limits and not waiting long enough for the brakes to cool. The plane was also 50 hours overdue for a maintenance check.

The London-bound Gulfstream IV initially took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on August 21, 2018, but turned back shortly after because a service door was open. About 20 to 30 minutes later, the plane took off again, without waiting the proper amount of time for the brakes to cool.

On this second takeoff, the two left tires blew. The pilots circled around New York City for several hours to burn fuel before making an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in New Windsor, NY.

After the incident, Post tweeted, "i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f*** you. but not today."

