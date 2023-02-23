Report: There is “no animosity whatsoever” between exes Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Wilde and Styles on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” — Â© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Merrick Morton

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broke up after two years of dating in November, and their friendship reportedly remains strong despite going their separate ways.

A source claiming to be close to Olivia told People ﻿that she and Harry “are good friends” and that the actress “is in a great place.”

“She’s focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason [Sudeikis],” the insider spilled. “She and Harry are good friends, there’s no animosity whatsoever. Plus she’s got many different directing projects in the works.”

Harry and Olivia met in September 2020 when filming Don’t Worry Darling and seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands in January 2021. They both kept their relationship private and declined speaking about it publicly.

Reports surfaced in November that the pair was “taking a break” and the decision to part ways was “amicable.”

