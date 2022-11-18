Report: The Justice Department launches investigation into Live Nation

TAS Rights Management

Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, is reportedly under an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department. The news comes as the company enters damage control over the chaotic rollout of presale tickets for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

The New York Times reports Live Nation Entertainment is being investigated by the Justice Department’s antitrust division for any potential abuse of power and whether it “maintains a monopoly over the industry.” The investigation has led to the department questioning those who handle ticket sales, as well as music venues, about Live Nation’s practices.

This comes after multiple politicians slammed Live Nation for being a monopoly and controlling the live entertainment market. The Taylor Swift fiasco has intensified calls to break up the company.

Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster in 2010 following approval from the Justice Department. It should be noted that merger was heavily objected to by the industry. To gain government approval, Live Nation sold off parts of its business and agreed to several conditions to ensure a fair market. One condition forbade the company from pressuring ticketing providers to use their service over their competitors.

In 2019, the Justice Department found evidence Live Nation repeatedly violated those conditions following an investigation. Those terms were then extended to 2025.

The outlet finds that under this new investigation, which predates what happened with Swift’s Eras Tour, Justice Department staff are looking into whether Live Nation has again violated these agreements, in addition to whether it has too much power and influence in the industry.

Representatives for both the department and Live Nation have not responded to a request for comment.

