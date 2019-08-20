Report: Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' has already sold a million copies

Valheria Rocha

Taylor Swift's new album Lover won't be out until Friday, but it's reportedly already gone platinum worldwide.

The head of Taylor's record company tells Variety that "pre-sales [are] quickly approaching one million copies globally.” Keep in mind, though, that that's an international figure. Whether or not the album can sell a million copies domestically in its first week -- as her 2017 album Reputation did -- remains to be seen.

As Variety notes, album sales are trending downward, but this is Taylor Swift we're talking about. In addition, she's doing a lot more promotion on this album than she did for Reputation, including a Thursday morning concert for ABC's Good Morning America, a YouTube live stream and a performance on the 2019 MTV VMAs on August 26.

Reputation, which came out 15 months ago, has sold more than 2.2 million copies in the U.S. Taylor's 2014 album 1989 has sold just over six million copies.

