Report: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and maybe Adele will all perform on the Grammys

The Grammy telecast has a new head honcho, and he’s reportedly pulling out all the stops for the upcoming telecast, lining up music’s biggest names for performances.

Hits Daily Double claims that new Grammy showrunner Ben Winston has lined up nominees Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa to perform on the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards next year. What’s more, the publication claims that Winston has “made nice” with this year’s leading nominee, Beyonce, in terms of her participation on the telecast.

Why was there a need to do so? Hits Daily Double claims Beyonce would have every right to tell the Grammys to take a flying leap after it nominated her husband JAY-Z eight times in 2018 and he went home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Hits Daily Double claims Winston may be able to persuade Adele to perform on the telecast — she’s reportedly “seriously considering” launching her new album from the Grammy stage. Because Winston is British, and is the executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden, he evidently has “ties to the U.K.’s biggest stars.”

But will that be enough for fans who are still upset that The Weeknd was completely snubbed by the Grammys this year? The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air January 31 on CBS.

By Andrea Dresdale

