Report: Spice Girls to reunite for ‘Spice World’ movie sequel

Next year the Spice Girls will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Spice World movie: The musical comedy opened in theaters on December 15, 1997. But is another chapter in the works?

Ahead of the film’s silver anniversary, the British group is considering getting back together to film a sequel, claims British tabloid The Sun.

Four Spice Girls — Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C — reportedly want to have the sequel ready by next year. Apparently, everyone but Victoria Beckham — aka Posh Spice — has signed on, but the girls are holding out hope that the fashion mogul will join them.

“The girls have been talking about how to mark the film’s anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel,” a source told the publication. “They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward.”

It’s rumored that Geri, aka Ginger Spice, is taking charge of the project.

“It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big-screen comeback seriously,” the source dished.

Spice World, which also starred Richard E Grant, Meat Loaf and Alan Cumming, went on to become a box office success despite being critically panned by reviewers, raking in $100 million during its theatrical run.

It also should be noted that the sequel isn’t the only Spice Girls movie being planned.

In 2019, the Hollywood Reporter said that the ladies also had an animated movie in the works. The group members planned to lend their voices to the film, which would feature their biggest hits as well as some new songs. However, that project’s status is currently unknown.

