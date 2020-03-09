Report: Slow sales force Justin Bieber to make changes to his Changes tour

Def Jam/RBMG

Justin Bieber's new album Changes debuted at number one and has already spun off several hits, but Billboard reports that his success on the charts apparently isn't translating to ticket sales for his tour.

The publication notes that some of the stadium shows on the upcoming tour -- eight in all -- have been downsized to smaller arenas because tickets haven't been selling well. Sources tell Billboard that Justin and his team "made the strategic decision to downsize...in smaller markets to avoid heavy losses on the 45-date tour."

Variety, meanwhile, reports that it was decided that ticket sales were unlikely to improve, especially in the wake of numerous cancellations due to concerns over COVID-19.

The eight arenas posted notices on Twitter letting fans know that the shows had been moved from outdoor stadiums to indoor venues due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The affected shows are in Arlington and Houston, TX; Cleveland and Columbus, OH; Washington, D.C.; Detroit, MI; Nashville, TN and Glendale, AZ.

As of now, Justin is still performing at stadiums in Seattle, San Francisco, and Pasadena, CA on the tour, which kicks off May 14 with opening acts Jayden Smith and Kehlani.

