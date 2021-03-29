Report: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello victims of home invasion

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are lucky they only suffered a stolen car after thieves broke into their Los Angeles home while they were inside.

TMZ reports that the incident happened Sunday, when thieves broke through a window and made their way into the house.

Luckily, the thieves retreated once they discovered that the couple was home, but they didn’t leave empty-handed. According to TMZ, on their way out, the suspects snatched the keys to Shawn’s Mercedes G Wagon.

Police rushed to the residence, but were unable to stop the thieves from taking off in the car, which has yet to be recovered.

Sources tell TMZ that the suspects have not been identified and, at this time, no arrests have been made.

It is also unknown if the couple was aware of the intrusion as it was happening.

Neither Camila nor Shawn has spoken about the incident on their social media. Requests for comment from both singers and the Los Angeles Police Department have not been returned.

By Megan Stone

