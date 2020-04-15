Report: Selena Gomez suing gaming companies for using her image without permission

Disney Channel/Paul Hebert

Selena Gomez is tired of playing around with gaming companies she claims are using her fame to get rich, according to TMZ.

According to legal documents obtained by the gossip website, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has filed a lawsuit against a number of software companies, accusing them of “profiting off her image, name and likeness without her permission.”

One in particular is the mobile app “Clothes Forever - Styling Game,” which Gomez claims jacked her cover photo from the fashion publication Flare and used it as an illustration for their game, which appears in the Apple App Store.

The 27-year-old singer, whose sponsored posts fetch as much as $800,000, according to the lawsuit, alleges her reputation has been diminished by her unapproved association with a “bug-riddled game.”

Selena is reportedly suing for damages, a share of the profits and for the game to stop its alleged unlawful activity and business practices.

