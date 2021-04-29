Report: Selena Gomez starring in new film ‘Spiral,’ with Drake exec producing

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez and Drake are teaming up on a project, and no, it’s not music-related.

According to Deadline, Selena has signed on to star in a psychological thriller called Spiral, with Drake executive producing the film.

The movie, Deadline reports, is about “a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.” Seems like a perfect fit for Selena, who’s long spoken out about the negative effects of social media.

The film is being directed by Petra Collins, who previously directed Selena’s music video for “Fetish.”

Selena recently wrapped another acting project, the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.