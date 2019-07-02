Report: Scooter Braun's reached out to Taylor Swift; so far, she won't respond

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TASA new report claims manager Scooter Braun reached out to have a private conversation with Taylor Swift, just a day after her scathing public comments about Braun's purchase of her former record label and, with it, the master recordings for her first six albums.

According to The Blast, sources say Braun is seeking to have a "mature and private" phone call with Taylor -- but so far, Taylor's not interested. He reportedly attempted to reach her through mutual friends on Monday morning, to no avail.

Taylor wrote in a Tumblr post on Sunday that she found out about the sale of Big Machine Records to Braun when the public did, and said she was distraught because of "incessant, manipulative bullying" she's endured from Braun and his current and former clients, including Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

The website reports Braun was genuinely shocked by Swift's statements, insisting that she knew all along that his company, Ithaca Holdings, was in the running to purchase Big Machine. The sale means Braun controls the masters to Taylor's music from her 2006 self-titled debut through 2017's Reputation.

Braun has yet to comment publicly on Swift's social media comments, but Big Machine Records head Scott Borchetta, who helped launch Taylor's career and sold the company to Braun, responded that he gave Taylor a heads up about the sale.

Borchetta also claimed that Taylor's father, lawyer and manager were either on or aware of a shareholders call about the sale five days prior to the announcement, and that Borchetta gave Taylor the chance to own her masters, if she'd re-sign with his label. Instead, she chose to sign late last year with Universal Music Group.

In a statement to People magazine, a rep for Taylor said her father, Scott Swift, was not on the call due to a strict non-disclosure agreement that would've forced him to withhold information from his own daughter.

