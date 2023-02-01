Report: Rihanna files to trademark “Fenty Kids”

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Looks like Rihanna‘s Fenty fashion empire is about to grow with a new line of kids clothing.

The singer quietly filed paperwork last month under her company Roraj Trade to trademark “Fenty Kids,” and her fans are just now picking up on it. The documents, which were submitted January 20, suggested this potential new line of clothes would include “infantwear, infants sleepers, booties, baby bibs not of paper, cloth diapers, caps, swim caps, berets, beanies, hats.”

The filing lists clothing and accessories seemingly needed for every season, type of weather and time of day.

The filing has since been accepted, but a final decision on whether or not Rihanna will secure the trademark has yet to be determined as it is currently awaiting examination.

It is unknown when Rihanna plans on launching a potential kids line. It should be noted that, in some cases, trademarks are filed to ensure other entities don’t use that name. Either way, count her fans — especially those who are parents — excited.

In July, the singer filed to trademark “Fenty Hair,” which would cover brushes, combs, wigs, curlers, scrunchies, hair bands, clips, bows, pins and more. No developments have come from that filing as of yet.

As for Rihanna’s other Fenty-inspired ventures, she has launched the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, her Fenty Beauty makeup line and the skincare line Fenty Skin.

