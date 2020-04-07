Report: Post Malone being sued by songwriter who claims he co-wrote "Circles"

ABC/Image Group LA

Post Malone is reportedly being sued by a songwriter who claims he never received proper credit or payment for co-writing Posty's hit, "Circles."

According to TMZ, Tyler Armes says he and Post got together to write a song in August 2018. That track allegedly became “Circles,” but Tyler claims it was released without his name on it.

Tyler says in the court docs obtained by TMZ that he co-wrote the chords and bass line for the song, and also had input on other parts, such as the guitar melody.

After a failed attempt at negotiating with Post’s team, Tyler decided to sue to get the co-writer credit and what he deems a fair cut of past and future royalties from the song. He’s also apparently suing producer Frank Dukes, who has a writing credit on the song and was apparently present for the 2018 writing session.

