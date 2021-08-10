Report: New ruling orders Kelly Clarkson to pay majority of kids’ education costs

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Last month, Kelly Clarkson was ordered to pay her soon-to-be-ex-husband Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 dollars a month in spousal support. Now it appears she’ll also be the one to take care of her children’s pricey school tuition.

TMZ reports that new docs, that were filed Monday, shows additional responsibilities Kelly will have pay for, including the lion’s share of her children River and Remington‘s education. The judge ordered the singer to pay 70 percent of the tuition for their private school and related expenses.

The papers also revealed that the American Idol winner rakes in roughly $1.5 million a month, while Brandon’s monthly income is far less: $10,000 per month.

According to TMZ, a judge also ruled Monday that Kelly won’t have to foot the bill for their Montana home, which costs about $81,000 a month to maintain. This upholds a previous court decision made last month. The responsibility of paying the ranch’s bills fall to Blackstock, who is the primary owner of the residence.

Kelly and Brandon wed in 2013 and went their separate ways in June 2020, sparking a bitter divorce battle. Legal papers obtained by ABC News showed that, Kelly must pay Blackstock $150,000 per month while their divorce is sorted out, and an additional $45,601 per month in child support for River and Remy, who are seven and five, respectively.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.