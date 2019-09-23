Report: Miley Cyrus split with Kaitlynn Carter because she doesn't want anything "serious"

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC ImagesOver the weekend, Miley Cyrus split up with Kaitlynn Carter, who she's been seen with ever since her split from her husband Liam Hemsworth. The reason for the split? Reportedly, things were getting too serious between the pair.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” an insider told People, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” another source told People. "She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.”

Yet another source told E!, "It was getting serious and Miley wasn't comfortable with that."

"When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached," added the E! source.

"It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away."

Miley and Kaitlynn got together when Miley broke up with Liam and Carter split with husband Brody Jenner after a year -- though a source told People that they were never legally married. They were photographed making out while on vacation in August.

The two were last seen together in Los Angeles on September 14.

