Report: Miley Cyrus on vocal rest after vocal cord surgery

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCRecording new music is currently on hold for Miley Cyrus. People reports the singer underwent vocal cord surgery and is on vocal rest for the next several weeks.

“The surgery went well and she is resting up at home now,” a source tells People.

Apparently, after being hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, doctors discovered a separate issue with Miley's vocal cords and advised her to have surgery before the end of the year. The recovery process will include several weeks of silence.

The source adds that Miley’s boyfriend, Cody Simpson, is “by her side” as she heals.

“Miley seems very happy,” the insider says. “Cody will make sure she isn’t bored while she recovers.”

Miley released her EP, She Is Coming, back in May and originally had plans to release two more EPs that, together with the first, would form a complete album. No word on if that plan still stands.

In August, Miley released the breakup track “Slide Away” following her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.