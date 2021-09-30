Report: Miley Cyrus hosting a TV “Party in the USA” live on New Year’s Eve

Will Heath/NBC

Has Miley Cyrus already made her New Year’s Eve plans? Vulture reports that she’s signed on to host a live New Year’s Eve special on NBC, produced by SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels.

The special, says Vulture, is planned as a multi-city, multi-hour telecast with musical performances, with an eye toward taking on ABC’s iconic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. But each year, that show continues to outdraw all other comers on December 31 — in fact, it was the top-rated entertainment show in all of TV last season, Vulture notes.

If the Vulture report is true, this means that Miley would be replacing Carson Daly, who’s hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve telecast every year since 2004, with or without various co-hosts.

The Miley special may feature her performing live from Miami, Vulture says, but no final decision has been made.

