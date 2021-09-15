Report: Man faces felony charge after brandishing knife outside Ariana Grande’s house

Dave Meyers

A scary situation erupted right outside ﻿Ariana Grande﻿’s Hollywood Hills home last week.

TMZ reports that a man, identified as 23-year-old Aaron Brown, showed up at Ari’s house around 2 a.m. local time on Friday and waved a knife at her security when they tried to give him the boot.

According to the report, Brown demanded an audience with the “Positions” singer and when security told him to scram, he brandished the knife, forcing security to call police.

Brown was arrested after the altercation and is now facing a felony charge.

It is unclear if Ariana was home at the time of the incident, but TMZ reports that she applied for a temporary restraining order against Brown, which was approved by a judge. The protection order will be in effect until an upcoming hearing, which will determine if the order will remain in effect.

The date of the upcoming hearing was not disclosed.

