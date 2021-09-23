Report: Lana Del Rey accuses Lorde of copying her music for ‘﻿Solar Power’

Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

A new report claims that Lana Del Rey and Lorde are at odds over the New Zealand singer’s new album, Solar Power.

According to British publication ﻿The Sun﻿, sources participating in the recent Ivor Novello songwriting awards claim that Rey is accusing Lorde of copying two of her songs.

The argument is over the Lorde song “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” which Rey says sounds like her singles “Wild at Heart” and “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have.” It’s worth noting that all three songs were co-written and co-produced by the same person: Jack Antonoff.

Sources tell the outlet that Lorde has quietly agreed that there is a similarity between the tracks, but has declined to go public with the feud because she doesn’t want to escalate it.

“The disagreement between Lana and Lorde has been quietly bubbling for a while,” an insider spilled. “Lana’s team agreed and after an expert got involved and some discussions were thrashed out between everyone involved, Lorde’s people came back and offered Lana a percentage of the publishing rights to the song.”

The source claims the “Summertime Sadness” singer doesn’t want a percentage and is asking for a public acknowledgement of the similarity and that Lorde was inspired by her music.

“It means the only last course of action would be to sue — but everyone is very keen to avoid that if at all possible and hopes there can be an amicable resolution instead,” the insider explained. “The forensic experts agree with the fans, so it seems to be quite a clear cut case.”

Neither Lana nor Lorde have publicly reacted to the alleged disagreement.

