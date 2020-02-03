Report: Lady Gaga is dating CEO Michael Polansky

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga’s mystery make-out partner has reportedly been identified.

According to Page Six, the singer is dating Harvard grad and CEO Michael Polansky. Polansky runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Parker Group and is also co-founder and executive director of the philanthropic Parker Foundation.

Sources tell Page Six that the two first met through events Parker has hosted for his foundation. They were both also at Parker’s birthday party last December.

“Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key,” an insider says.

Gaga and Michael first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted making out in Las Vegas over New Year’s. Most recently, they were seen kissing on the balcony of Gaga’s rented Miami mansion ahead of her pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday.

After splitting with fiancé Christian Carino early last year, Gaga briefly dated audio engineer Dan Horton before splitting with him in October. She was also previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.