Report: Lady Gaga cruising with Tom for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, has been pushed back several times and is now scheduled to open this November. And when it does, it may feature a title song by Lady Gaga.

Showbiz 411 reports that Gaga has written and performed a song for the film. The website also notes that Tom Cruise attended a Gaga concert in 2019, where he appeared “mesmerized” by the singer’s performance. Perhaps that’s where he got the idea to ask her to contribute to the project.

The original 1986 Top Gun soundtrack was a huge hit, with singles like Kenny Loggins‘ “Danger Zone,” Loverboy‘s “Heaven in Your Eyes” and Berlin‘s Oscar-winning smash, “Take My Breath Away.”

Showbiz 411 speculates that, should this come to pass, Gaga’s song will likely be nominated for Oscar. Of course, she already has one Best Original Song Oscar, which she won for “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born.

The website also predicts that Gaga’s second collection of duets with Tony Bennett will come out mid-summer, noting that the legendary crooner will turn 95 on August 3.

