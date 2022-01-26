Report: Kelly Clarkson “will not even entertain the idea of settling” in ongoing divorce case

ustin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is not backing down in her ongoing divorce battle with ex Brandon Blackstock and is pouring all of her spare time into making sure she comes out on top.

A source spoke with US Weekly about Kelly’s legal drama and they dished, “She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial. When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.” They continued, “She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon.”

Kelly filed for divorce in 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” and she was declared legally single in 2021. Since then, the two have been locked in an intense legal battle over finances. Most recently, she surrendered about five percent of their hotly contested ranch in Montana to her ex-spouse after failing to legally evict him from the property.

But, that appears to be all the “Piece by Piece” singer is willing to part with, as the spy continued, “He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

Kelly and Brandon wed in 2013 and share two children, seven-year-old River and five-year-old Remington.

