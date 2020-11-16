Report: Kelly Clarkson tests negative for COVID after show staffers test positive

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

On Friday, Deadline reported that several staffers on The Kelly Clarkson Show had tested positive for COVID-19. But reportedly, Kelly isn’t among them.

According to Deadline, a number of people on the production team came up positive when they were tested as part of the show’s COVID-19 safety protocols. A source close to the show told Entertainment Tonight that at least four staff members were exposed on Thursday and were sent home to quarantine. Kelly herself was exposed, but she’s since tested negative. So far, she hasn’t commented publicly on the situation.

The show is next set to record on Tuesday, pending testing results, according to Deadline.

Other shows that have had to shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus include Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New York City, Young Sheldon, Riverdale and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.