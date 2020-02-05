Report: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to tie the knot in April?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicNext week will mark the one-year anniversary of Katy Perry's engagement to Orlando Bloom: He popped the question on Valentine's Day 2019. Now, the two may finally be ready to tie the knot.

A source tells US Weekly magazine that the couple will marry in April. "They’re beyond in love,” dishes the source, adding that there will be two different wedding celebrations: One local, meaning in the L.A. area, and another destination wedding.



And what comes after love and marriage? That's right, babies. The source claims, "Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married." Orlando has a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

This will be Katy's second marriage as well. She was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, and also dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013.

In addition to allegedly planning her wedding, Katy is gearing up for the premiere of American Idol, which will return to ABC on February 16. For the last couple of years, the show has premiered in March and finished up in May. Since it's now starting a month early, perhaps the winner will be crowned before April is over, leaving Katy free to walk down the aisle.

