Report: Justin Bieber's received serious offers to buy his house after Instagram post

iStock/vittavat-a

iStock/vittavat-aLast week, Justin Bieber posted numerous photos of his Beverly Hills mansion on his Instagram, and wrote, "Whoever wants to buy my home reach out...I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

Well, according to TMZ, quite a few people did.



Justin's reportedly been contacted by at least five prospective buyers, including one who's "a billionaire from a very famous family." Justin and his wife, Hailey, bought the property last year for $8.5 million, and while a real estate agent tells TMZ that it's actually not worth more than that, buyers may want to pay more because of who owns it.

In fact, the agent thinks the couple could get nine million or more for the property. Considering all the furniture's included, it may not be a bad deal. The home is more than 6,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater and a wine cellar.

TMZ reports that Justin and Hailey are currently looking for a new place in L.A. to settle down.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.