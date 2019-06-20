Report: Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise fight isn't just a joke after all

Pierre Suu/GC images

Pierre Suu/GC imagesWhen TMZ asked Justin Bieber about his infamous tweet challenging Tom Cruise to fight him "in the Octagon," the singer played it off as a joke and said in real life, Cruise would "whip [his] a**." But TMZ now reports that moves are being made behind the scenes to try to make the idea a reality.

According to TMZ, Ari Emanuel, a top exec of the company that owns UFC, called Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, and then conferenced in UFC president Dana White. The site reports that Emanuel told Scooter that this "epic fight needed to happen," and White added that he was "100% down with it."

Then, TMZ claims, Scooter said that Justin would participate if Tom wanted to do it, and Emanuel said he believes Cruise, 56, would be willing to take on Justin, 25.

Earlier this week, White told TMZ Sports, "I'd be an idiot not to make this fight!"

As previously reported, when asked by a TMZ cameraman whether or not he really planned to battle the movie star, Justin laughed and said, "It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes."

"I think he'd probably whip my a** in a fight," Justin admitted. "I'd have to get in shape. I'm really skinny [right now]. I think he'd probably be out of my weight class." He then said he was afraid of Cruise's "dad strength."

